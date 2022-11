California Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses for an on-highway shooting.

CHP officials say the shooting occurred on November 12th at 12:30 a.m. on Hwy 1, south of San Antonio Road West.

A victim, who was driving a silver 2022 Dodge Charger, sustained major injuries in the shooting.

CHP says the suspect was reported to be driving a white mid-size pickup.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact CHP detectives at 805-593-3333.