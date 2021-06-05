Eight arrested at Santa Maria DUI checkpoint

Santa Maria Police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence while conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday, June 4th, 2021.

The checkpoint was held at the 900 block of West Main Street from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Eight drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed, or with a suspended or revoked license.

151 vehicles were screened and no drivers were arrested for other criminal charges.

Santa Maria PD checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

According to SMPD, the primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

The Santa Maria Police Department will hold another DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint in the upcoming months.