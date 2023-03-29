Former Nipomo youth pastor booked on suspicion of child molestation

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says a former youth pastor at New Beginnings Community Church in Nipomo was arrested on multiple counts of suspected child molestation that occurred between 2005 and 2008.

The sheriff's office says 53-year-old Jeffrey York is accused of sexually assaulting a male victim for years.

Over the course of several months, sheriff's officials say San Luis Obispo County detectives completed a comprehensive investigation which led to obtaining an arrest warrant. At that time, York was believed to be living in Portland, Oregon.

Detectives were in the process of apprehending York in Oregon when on Monday, March 27, during a routine patrol, south station deputies located a car registered to York. The car was reportedly parked in the 600 block of El Camino Real in Arroyo Grande.

After learning York was in Arroyo Grande, officials say he was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on two counts of oral copulation by duress, two counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 with force and other various charges. Bail was set at $400,000.

Sheriff's officials ask that anyone with additional information about this case or other potential victims contact the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500. No further information is available at this time.