Man arrested in brutal California attacks, rape

Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP
In this flyer released by the Orange County Sheriff's Department are suspect sketches from 2020 sexual assaults in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Authorities have arrested an Army veteran in connection with brutal attacks on women in Southern California where he allegedly choked them into unconsciousness and assaulted them in the bushes off a running trail.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a pilot in connection with brutal attacks on women in Southern California where he allegedly choked them into unconsciousness and assaulted them in the bushes off a running trail.

Robert Yucas faces life in prison if convicted in the case filed in Orange County.

Authorities say he raped one victim and tried to sexually assault two other woman.

Officials believe there may be other victims in the U.S. and abroad because of his job as an international commercial cargo pilot.

It was not immediately clear if Yucas had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

