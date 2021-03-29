Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in Lompoc

On Sunday night at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Lompoc Police Department received a call of a person walking northbound on H Street with a handgun. According to Lompoc Police, officers responded to the area and located the subject, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

The subject was shot by a police officer and pronounced dead at the scene near the alley on the 100 block of North H & G Street.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is responsible for conducting the officer-involved shooting Investigation.

The name of the subject shot and killed is being withheld by law enforcement until family is notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4100 or SBSheriff.org.