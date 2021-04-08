Watch
One person transported to hospital after shooting incident in Santa Maria

KSBY
Santa Maria police
Posted at 1:11 AM, Apr 08, 2021
According to the Santa Maria Fire Department, one person is being transported to Cottage Hospital after a shooting took place on the 200 block of North Depot Street.

The victim being transported has moderate injuries.

The incident was reported early Thursday morning, Santa Maria Police are on scene and investigating the incident.

Law enforcement ask people to avoid the area.

