Paso Robles Man sentenced to 25 years to Life in attempted bank robbery

A Paso Robles man convicted of bank robbery was sentenced to 25 years to Life in prison.

A jury found 47-year-old Andrew Gilbertson guilty of second-degree robbery for an attempted robbery at Chase Bank on Niblick Rd. on September 1, 2021.

Police say Gilbertson did not get away with any money and nobody was hurt during the robbery.

Gilbertson was also found guilty of second-degree robbery in 2015 and arson in 2021, both of which are strikes under the state’s “Three Strikes” sentencing law, subjecting him to a life sentence.

For the 2015 robbery of a Bank of America in San Luis Obispo, Gilbertson was sentenced to 7 years in jail and ordered to pay more than $1,300 in restitution to Bank of America.

