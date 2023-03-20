Watch Now
Police arrest man accused of burglary, vandalism

Santa Barbara police
Posted at 6:51 PM, Mar 19, 2023
Santa Barbara police arrested a man that appeared to have entered several properties illegally.

Police say they received a call about a subject that entered several properties and broke into two vehicles around the 800 block of East Ortega St. and 600 North Milpas St.

Officers found the suspect exiting through the window of a nearby business and when he attempted to flee he was quickly detained.

Police arrested 37-year-old Phillip Spencer Vinke on multiple burglary charges, along with vehicle tampering and vandalism.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on $20,000 bail.

