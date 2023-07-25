Watch Now
Police arrest man accused of stealing from Paso Robles Lowe's

Posted at 8:44 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 11:48:10-04

Police in Paso Robles arrested a man last week accused of stealing from a hardware store.

On July 17 at 9:00 a.m., officers responded to the Lowe’s on Golden Hill Road for a report of a grand theft suspect who returned to the store.

Police says investigators determined 36-year-old Kody Samuels had stolen a log splitter in June after cutting the cable that secured it to the business.

Police say Samuels returned to Lowe’s to attempt to cut a cable which held several generators together, presumably to steal them.

Samuels reportedly ran out of the store with numerous pieces of merchandise concealed in his clothing.

Officers tracked him down and arrested him without incident.

Kody Lee Samuels

Samuels was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and is charged with grand theft, burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen/fictitious checks, and possession of a stun gun by a prohibited person.

