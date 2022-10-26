Police investigating armed robbery at Paso Robles CVS

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Paso Robles CVS store Tuesday night.

Officers were called to 187 Niblick Rd. at 9:45 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress.

Witnesses told police that a man dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask entered the store and threatened a cashier with a knife.

Police say the man took a small amount of money from the store and then moved to the rear of the business.

When police arrived, they escorted customers and employees out of harm’s way.

Police then searched the building but could not find the suspect. A later investigation found that the suspect fled out a rear exit door before police arrived.

The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing.

Paso Robles Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (805) 237-6464.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549 7867 or email them at www.sanluisobispocounty.crimestoppersweb.com.