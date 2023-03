Police seized over 20 pounds of illegal drugs in Santa Barbara.

On Wednesday March 1, The Santa Barbara Police Department Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at a local motel, following a month-long investigation into drug sales in the city.

Police found 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 10 pounds of fentanyl, a firearm, and a large amount of cash.

The drugs have an estimated street value of over $130,000.

Police says this in an ongoing investigation.