San Luis Obispo driver arrested for suspected DUI

A driver was arrested following a suspected DUI crash which left one person injured overnight on Sunday according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police say an officer witnessed the collision on Santa Rosa and Montalban Street just after midnight.

The suspected DUI driver was going southbound on Santa Rosa at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended another car that was also traveling southbound on Santa Rosa.

The collision reportedly caused the hit car to spin out before stopping on the sidewalk in front of Jack in the Box. The suspected DUI driver continued southbound and stopped when the car hit a light pole on the overpass.

Law enforcement says the victim of the suspected DUI driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and the suspected DUI driver was arrested.

No other information has been released by authorities.