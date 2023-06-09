Santa Barbara man arrested and booked for alleged attempted murder among other charges

A Santa Barbara man has been arrested for an alleged attempted murder charge among other offenses, according to the city of Santa Barbara Police Department.

On Tuesday, June 6, just before 12:30 p.m., Santa Barbara Police responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of De La Vina Street.

The reporting party called the police to report someone who was pounding on the windows and attempting to enter a locked door of a local business.

Officers arrived and confronted the alleged suspect, 43-year-old Cary Glenn Allen from Santa Barbara without any issues.

Glenn Allen was then asked to leave the property and complied. However, as he was leaving in his car, he struck a retaining wall.

In the 2000 block of Bath Street, the officers conducted a traffic stop on Glenn Allen's car, and a good samaritan attempted to prevent Glenn Allen's car from leaving the traffic stop by standing in front of it.

Police say Glenn Allen struck the good samaritan intentionally, fled the scene, and a police chase began.

Meanwhile, officers rendered life-saving measures and medical aid to the good samaritan until fire personnel and AMR paramedics arrived. The good samaritan was transported to a nearby with serious injuries. As of Friday, June 6, the good samaritan is still in the hospital receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

Officers were able to arrest Glenn Allen in the 2300 block of Carlton Way just after 1 p.m.

Santa Barbara Police officials say he was booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail on Tuesday, June 6 for attempted murder, felony fleeing an officer (car chase), and mayhem.

His bail is set at $2,000,000.