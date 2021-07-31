Watch
Santa Barbara Police detectives investigate shooting

Posted at 6:33 PM, Jul 30, 2021
Santa Barbara Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place Friday.

Police say they responded to multiple community members calling to report they heard gunshots and observed a subject with a firearm in the area of Anacapa and East Cota Street at around 2:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara officers and detectives responded to the area to further investigate.

At this time, police say they have received no reports of anyone being injured and the initial cause of the shooting is unknown.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

The police department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Davis at 805-897-2355.

