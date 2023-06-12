Santa Maria man arrested for alleged attempted murder

A Santa Maria man has been arrested for an alleged attempted murder, the Santa Maria Police Department announced in a press release on Monday.

On Monday, April 17, at about 10 a.m., officers were sent to the area of McClelland and Mill Street regarding a possible shooting.

Officers responded to the area and after the initial investigation verified a shooting had occurred. The investigation revealed a confrontation occurred between two adults followed by an adult man suspect firing multiple gunshots at another person.

There was property damage, but no one was injured.

The suspect in the case was identified by police as 39-year-old Santa Maria resident, Omar Guadalupe Torres, and the detective bureau took over the investigation.

On Friday, June 9, Torres was transferred to the custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail where he was booked on his pre-complaint arrest warrant.

Torres was booked on the charges of attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Torres is being held on a $2,000,000 bail.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Silver at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1346, or the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928 -3781 ext. 2277.