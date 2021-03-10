Santa Maria police investigating suspicious death

Santa Maria police are investigating what's been ruled as a suspicious death.

Police and firefighters were called to a home on the 400 block of West St. at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, authorities say they found a man with visible trauma injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts, police say the man died from his injuries. The man's name and age are not being shared publicly at this point in the investigation.

Santa Maria police detectives are calling the case a suspicious death but no other details have been released at this time.

Detectives are asking residents in the surrounding area to check surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at (805) 928-3781 X2277 or the SMPD Tip Line at (805) 928-3781 X2677 (COPS).