Santa Maria Police Department take proactive stand against gang violence

Posted at 3:20 PM, Jul 30, 2021
Responding to a rise in violent crime, Santa Maria police officers conducted a two-day operation to gather information related to local gangs.

Police hoped to gain intelligence on gang trends, members and recent crime.

Santa Maria Police Department worked with California State Parole and Santa Barbara County Probation to conduct the operation.

Police say they went to 20 known gang members' homes, conducted searches and field interviews and seized items of potential value.

Four people were arrested, including two who were arrested for violations firearms-related violations.

