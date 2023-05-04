Santa Maria Police: Man arrested on weapons charges

The Santa Maria Police Department announced in a press release that a man has been arrested on weapon charges.

The police department Detective Bureau, in conjunction with the SMPD SWAT Team, served two search warrants and an arrest warrant in Santa Maria at residences in the 1100 block of W. Creston St. and the 500 block of Summerhill Ave. at 3 a.m. on Thursday.

As a result, authorities say 35-year-old Ulisses Ramon Guzman was taken into custody on an arrest warrant.

Guzman was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for Sales & Distribution of Firearms (including assault weapons), Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Parole Violation, and a Gang Enhancement.

Police say anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Ruben Peinado at (805) 928 -3781 ext. 1357 or the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928 - 3781 ext. 2277.