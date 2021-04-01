Shooting in Santa Maria sends 17 year-old to hospital

At approximately 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Santa Maria Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Lincoln Street for reports of shots heard in the area.

According to SMPD, when officers arrived they located evidence of a shooting but did not locate a victim at the scene.

Shortly after SMPD dispatch received information regarding a shooting victim who arrived at a residence.

Police and medical assistance arrived shortly after and located a 17 year old victim who sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim had to be flown to an area hospital.

The investigation revealed the victim was related to the initial call on South Lincoln Street.

SMPD Detectives are actively working the investigation and ask anyone with information to contact SMPD.