Shots heard in Shandon neighborhood, arrest made

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of shots heard in a Shandon neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police arrived at the 200 block of N. 2nd St. in Shandon at 11:30 a.m.

Multiple 911 callers reported they heard a female screaming, "shots fired." Witnesses indicated there was one person in the residence where the shots were heard.

A reverse 911 call was made to nearby homes for the residents to shelter in place.

Police say the suspect appeared to barricade himself in the home and multiple announcements were made for the suspect to surrender.

After approximately an hour and a half, the suspect complied, came out of the home, and was arrested.

There is no public safety risk at this time according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.