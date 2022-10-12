Suspect in Santa Ynez homicide arrested in Santa Cruz

A suspect in a homicide in Santa Ynez was arrested in Santa Cruz Tuesday.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff deputies arrested Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris for the murder of Terry Wilson.

Sheriff’s Office officials say they contacted Svane-Morris on Tuesday and arrested him without incident.

Svane-Morris will be booked at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail on homicide charges. Officials say additional charges are possible.

A vehicle that law enforcement believe was stolen by Svane-Morris was also recovered. It will be released to its owner.