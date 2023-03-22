Three Lompoc men arrested on suspicion of Lompoc residence burglary

Lompoc Police officers arrested three Lompoc men in connection to a residence burglary according to a press release sent on Wednesday morning.

Police say a man called the Lompoc Police Department to report three Lompoc men residents. According to the police, the three men had followed a man into his unsecured residence without permission. Once inside the living room area one of the suspects held a knife to the victim's abdomen area and another told the third suspect to take the victim's wallet, keys, and two phones.

Police say the three suspects forced the victim into a bedroom stating if the victim called the police he would pay. The victim thought he was going to be killed. After taking his property, the victim was able to escape the residence and contact the police.

Police responded and resulting from this investigation, Pablo Guzman, Jose Torres, and Luis Arroyo Villeda were taken into custody without incident.

No other information is available at this time.