Two men arrested after reportedly attempting to cash forged checks

Two Santa Maria men were arrested after they allegedly attempted to cash forged checks.

On Tuesday, at 2:40 p.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a bank in the 1100 block of E. Clark Ave for a report of a suspect attempting to cash a forged check.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, 31-year-old Richard Martinez, ran away.

With deputies chasing him, Martinez entered a nearby discount store and then left through the back door.

After about an hour searching the area, deputies found Martinez in the 900 block of Patterson Rd. and arrested him.

Deputies also arrested 31-year-old Carlos Alonso, who they believed was Martinez’ accomplice.

Both men were transported to the County’s Northern Branch Jail and booked for felony charges of conspiracy, burglary, forgery, and making a fictitious check.

Martinez had several outstanding warrants and is being held without bail.

Alonso’s bail is $20,000.