Two men stabbed in downtown Santa Barbara following altercation

Two men were stabbed in downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday according to Santa Barbara City Police.

Santa Barbara Police Officers say they arrived on the scene about 3:15 a.m. around 500 State Street. Police say the situation involved two groups.

Officers say two men were fighting and both were stabbed.

Both victims were taken to Cottage Hospital for treatment, where they were reported to be in critical condition.

It is not known at this time if this fight was gang related. This incident is currently under investigation by Santa Barbara Police Detectives.

No further information is available.