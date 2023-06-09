Two people arrested for theft-related charges in Arroyo Grande

Two adults were arrested for allegedly being in possession of burglary tools among other offenses during a traffic stop this week in Arroyo Grande, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office south station conducted a proactive traffic enforcement stop on a car displaying two different license plates on Thursday, June 8 just before 2 p.m. at the 600 Block Mesa View Dr., in Arroyo Grande.

The deputy began an investigation into the varying license plates and learned the plates were not the correct plates for the car. Further investigation by the deputy led to a search of the car which resulted in the arrest of the male driver and female passenger for various charges.

Sheriff officials say the search revealed multiple stolen access cards and checks, illegal narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, shaved car keys which are used for car thefts, a lock pick set, and a billy club.

The male driver, 43-year-old Christopher Mongenel from Barstow, was arrested and booked into custody in the San Luis Obispo County Jail for Possession of a billy club, possession of a controlled substance, narcotic paraphernalia, and burglary tools.

The female passenger, 39-year-old Anna Applegate from Barstow, was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for possession/theft of identifying information of 10 or more persons.