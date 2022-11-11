Watch Now
Two people arrested in connection with Lompoc shooting investigation

Posted at 7:50 PM, Nov 10, 2022
Police have arrested two people after a shooting in Lompoc Thursday morning.

At 11:52 a.m., Lompoc police received several calls of shots fired on the 600 block of N. 4th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was then transported to a local hospital.

During an investigation, detectives learned there was a vehicle involved.

Police made a traffic stop on the vehicle and found three people inside it.

Three firearms were found inside the car, including a ghost gun and a sawed-off shotgun.

29-year-old Andrew Simonsarmstead was arrested for possession of the firearms and Possession of a Short-Barreled Rifle.

26-year-old Celena Garcia for outstanding warrants.

The driver, 26-year-old Jordan Canely was cited for being an unlicensed driver.

The shooting remains under investigation.

