Two Santa Maria residents arrested in connection to USPS robbery theft investigation

Two Santa Maria residents were arrested in connection to a United States Postal Service robbery theft investigation according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12., Santa Maria Police Officers investigated a robbery, during which a USPS mail carrier was robbed, at knife-point, by an unknown suspect. Mail keys were taken during this crime.

Over the next several days, the police department received multiple reports of mail and package thefts from secured mailboxes.

On Sunday, Dec. 17., just after 3 a.m., officers located a suspect at Motel 6 on North Preisker. Further investigation revealed the suspect had items that were reported stolen from the secured mailboxes.

As a result, 39-year-old Michael Cantero from Santa Maria and 37-year-old Christina Pichardo from Santa Maria were arrested for several felonies, including robbery and various theft-related violations.

This investigation is still ongoing. The Santa Maria Police Department is requesting anyone with information contact the Detective Bureau at 805-928-371 extension 2278.