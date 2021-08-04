Decathlon tracker: Live updates, results, highlights from each event

Watch LIVE track and field coverage on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Event #3 - Shot Put

Event #2 - Long Jump

EVENT RESULTS

Damian Warner delivered a massive leap of 8.24m (27 ft, 0.4 in) — nearly a half-meter farther than any other competitor in the event — to extend his decathlon lead to 206 points through 20% of the competition.

Canadian countryman Pierce LePage followed up his third-place 100m performance with a the runner-up mark in the long jump at 7.65m. However, Australian Ashley Moloney maintained his second position overall with a jump just one centimeter shorter than LePage's.

France's Kevin Mayer, the world record holder, secured the fifth-best mark to climb up into the fourth spot overall.

TOP 5 AFTER LONG JUMP (2/10)

Damian Warner (CAN) - 2189

Ashley Moloney (AUS) - 1983

Pierce LePage (CAN) - 1964

Kevin Mayer (FRA) - 1898

Felipe Dos Santos (BRA) - 1861

Event #1 - 100m

EVENT RESULTS

Canada's Damian Warner, the Rio 2016 bronze medalist and owner of the fifth-best decathlon score of all time, got off to a flying start in Tokyo with a time of 10.12 in the 100m, good enough for 1066 points and the early lead.

Warner won Heat 3, which also included the four next fastest times of the three-heat event. Australia's Ashley Moloney finished second to Warner in 10.34, worth 1013 points. No other athlete eclipsed the four-digit mark in the first of 10 events.

Kevin Mayer, the decathlon world record holder from France, finished second in Heat 1 in 10.68, ninth fastest overall. He has fought knee and Achilles injuries over the past two years which have sapped some of his explosiveness.