Delays expected for Lompoc Old Town Market

There may be some traffic delays in Lompoc on June 17 during the Old Town Market. from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. The market will be in the 100 block of South H Street.

A statement from Caltrans district five gave a schedule for closures this weekend and closures happening later.



Eastbound traffic on State Route 246 (Ocean Avenue) making a right turn on South H Street will be turned around once they reach the market.

Travelers headed southbound on Highway 1 (H Street) will be unable to drive through the intersection of Highway 1 and State Route 246.

Westbound traffic on State Route 246 (Ocean Avenue) making a left turn on South H Street will be turned around once they reach the market.

The I Street closure will have similar impacts on turning and through traffic on Saturday, August 12 only.

Closure of South H Street and I Street on Saturday, August 12 from nine am to nine pm and a closure of South H Street on Sunday, August 13 from nine am to nine pm.

The 100 block of South H Street will be closed on Fridays from July seventh through August 11 from 12 pm to nine pm and on October 28 and November 25.

Signs will be in place on roads as a reminder of the road closures.