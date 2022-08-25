Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel holds meeting

The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel held a meeting on Wednesday night, discussing the possibility of continuing operation at the power plant past 2025.

During the meeting, officials spoke about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s workshop on the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, which recommended keeping the plant operating past its 2025 decommissioning date.

“Well at this point really the states in the drive seat, PG&E from our perspective it's important that we just continue safe and reliable operations and that’s how we earn the right to operate every single day,” said Suzanne Hosn, a PG&E spokesperson.

Experts also spoke about safety issues that could come up if Diablo Canyon continues operations.

Community members were also able to voice their opinions during a public comment period.

The Panel’s next schedules meeting is November 9 and will discuss the panel’s goals and recommendations for decommissioning and reuse.