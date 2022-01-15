Watch
News

Actions

Djokovic back in detention, continues to fight deportation

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Baker/AP
FILE - Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2022. Djokovic’s effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. A judge scheduled another hearing for Sunday, Jan. 16. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
Australian Open Djokovic
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 13:25:00-05

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic is back in immigration detention after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court.

A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion is due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.

Australian media reported that Djokovic was back in a detention hotel where he'd spent four nights before he was released last Monday.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has blocked the 34-year-old Serb’s visa, which was originally revoked when he landed in Melbourne.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png