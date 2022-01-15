Djokovic back in detention, continues to fight deportation

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic is back in immigration detention after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court.

A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion is due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.

Australian media reported that Djokovic was back in a detention hotel where he'd spent four nights before he was released last Monday.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has blocked the 34-year-old Serb’s visa, which was originally revoked when he landed in Melbourne.