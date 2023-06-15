Watch Now
Donald Trump scores rare legal win as DA drops golf course tax probe

Ted Shaffrey/AP
People play golf at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 18:52:49-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor has closed a multiyear investigation into whether former President Donald Trump, or his company, misled authorities to reduce taxes on properties they own in the New York City suburbs.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement Thursday that her office conducted the probe “objectively, and independent of politics, party affiliation and personal or political beliefs.”

Rocah, a Democrat, started investigating Trump in 2021, seeking to determine if the former presdient or the Trump Organization provided officials with misleading valuations in an effort to shrink the tax bill on his Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, about 29 miles (46 kilometers) north of midtown Manhattan.

