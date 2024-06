The aids-life cycle bicycle ride is underway.

As a result, there will be an increase in overall traffic as bicyclists pass through the Central Coast area.

The bicycle ride raises funds for HIV and aids services.

Cyclists will move through San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties through June 7th.

Today, cyclists left Paso Robles and ended their day at Preisker Park in Santa Maria.

Tomorrow, the cyclists will leave Santa Maria and finish the day at Riverbend Park in Lompoc.