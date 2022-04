California drought deepens as wet season is anything but

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is experiencing one of the driest starts to spring in decades.

Data released Friday showed the water in California’s mountain snowpack sat at 38% of average.

That’s the lowest mark since the end of the last drought in 2015 and only twice since 1988 has the level been lower.

Absent a heavy dose of April and May showers the state’s drought will deepen and that could lead to stricter rules on water use and another devastating wildfire season.

The state's snowpack is typically at its peak on April 1.

The date is used as a benchmark to assess the state's expected water supply in drier, hotter months.

About a third of the state’s water comes from snowmelt.