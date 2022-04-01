Watch
California drought deepens as wet season is anything but

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Sean de Guzman, manager of snow surveys and water supply for the California Department of Water Resources, plunges the snowpack measuring tube into a small patch of snow on the snow course as he conducts the fourth snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., on Friday, April 1, 2022. Looking on is Karla Nemeth, director of the state Department of Water Resources, left, Wade Crowfoot, Secretary for Natural Resources, second from left, and DWR's Anthony Burdock. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 2:24 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 17:24:08-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is experiencing one of the driest starts to spring in decades.

Data released Friday showed the water in California’s mountain snowpack sat at 38% of average.

That’s the lowest mark since the end of the last drought in 2015 and only twice since 1988 has the level been lower.

Absent a heavy dose of April and May showers the state’s drought will deepen and that could lead to stricter rules on water use and another devastating wildfire season.

The state's snowpack is typically at its peak on April 1.

The date is used as a benchmark to assess the state's expected water supply in drier, hotter months.

About a third of the state’s water comes from snowmelt.

