California enacts new statewide water use restrictions

New water use cutbacks are set to take effect for the entire State of California as drought conditions intensify.

"Adjustments to outdoor irrigation are probably the number one thing that California could be doing more of, that's a relatively large fraction of where the urban water use in California goes, said James Nachbaur, Director of the Office of Research, Planning and Performance for the State Water Board.

New regulations will prohibit watering grass in commercial and industrial areas.

This includes office parks, hospitals and could also impact retail centers.

The move does not impact parks, sports fields, yards, or areas where a lawn serves a purpose.

This is all part of the gradual, step-by-step response to severe drought.

"This is presenting some pretty serious water management challenges," said Nachbaur. "This is part of this trend of California becoming drier, this trend of drought. So, we do all need to chip in."

All cities and water agencies will soon be required to enter stage 2 drought restrictions.

That includes limits on outdoor watering and mandatory water cutbacks of up to 20 percent.

Most agencies on the Central Coast had already implemented these restrictions before the order came down from the state.

The new regulations are set to take effect on June 10. Those caught watering lawns in commercial areas could face a fine of up to $500 once the regulations take effect.