Watch
NewsDrought

Actions

California plan would pay farmers to grow less to save water

California Water-Fallowed Fields
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 24, 2020, file photo, people fish in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta's Elk Slough near Courtland, Calif. On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced some of the state's largest water agencies have agreed to let more water flow through the state's major rivers and streams. The extra water will benefit the state's endangered species of salmon. But environmental groups say they were left out of the negotiations and the new agreement does not go far enough. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Water-Fallowed Fields
Posted at 8:18 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 23:18:04-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would pay farmers not to plant thousands of acres of land as part of a $2.9 billion plan to let more water flow into the state's rivers.

The agreement was signed Tuesday by state and federal officials and some of California's biggest water agencies.

The money will come from the state and federal governments plus water agencies themselves.

The agreement still must be approved by state regulators.

Newsom said the agreement shows the state doesn't have to choose between healthy ecosystems and a healthy economy.

But environmental groups say the extra water is about half of what's needed to fully protect the environment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png