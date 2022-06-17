City of Arroyo Grande to host Water School this month

The City of Arroyo Grande will be hosting Water School on June 29. This class is for Arroyo Grande residents who have exceeded their baseline water allotment and received a $50 fine.

City officials say attending Water School does not waive the payment of any fees incurred by customers. However, customers who have already paid their fine will be eligible for a $50 credit on their next water bill following attendance at Water School.

The class will be offered in-person and virtually on Zoom. In person, spaces will be limited to 50 attendees at the City Council Chamber, located at 215. E Branch Street in Arroyo Grande.

Visit the Public Works Department Water Conservation webpage for more information and to register online for Water School.

If you do not have access to register online, you may call (805) 473-5485 or visit City Hall, located at 300 E. Branch Street in Arroyo Grande.

