City of Grover Beach considering mandatory water cutbacks

The City of Grover Beach is considering mandatory water cutbacks.

The Grover Beach City Council will vote Monday night on entering stage 2 water restrictions.

That would trigger a mandatory 10-percent cut back in water use, city-wide.

"The years of below-average rainfall is taking its toll on our water supply," said Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson. "Lopez Lake is dropping below 15,000-acre-feet. It's at 14,000 right now. Our groundwater supply is decreasing as well."

Residents and businesses would be asked to cut back on water use by about 10-percent compared with usage between December 2020 and December 2021.

Grover Beach is already ahead of the curve when it comes to water conservation. That led city staff to recommend a 10-percent cutback instead of up to 20-percent, which is allowed under a stage 2 declaration.

"Our residents use about half of the statewide average and that's a major factor in our review," said Bronson. "Our residents have made permanent changes in conserving water and we commend our entire community for keeping that conservation in mind."

According to the city, the average household uses 66 gallons of water per day in Grover Beach.

That's far below the statewide average of 117 gallons per day.

The city says that residents have been taking advantage of rebates to switch to landscaping that uses less water.

They also credit making the switch to more efficient appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines.

The city will continue to monitor groundwater levels which are stable, for now.

More restrictions could come this fall if things get worse.

The Grover Beach City Council will also vote on allowing cannabis lounges at Monday night's meeting.

The ordinance would allow for on-site marijuana consumption at any of the city's four dispensaries.

It would also allow for special events.

If passed, the city says that safeguards will be in place to prevent impaired driving.

