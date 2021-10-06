Watch
In California, some buy machines that make water out of air

Haven Daily/AP
Ted Bowman, design engineer with Tsunami Products, installs a unit in homeowner Don Johnson's backyard in Benicia, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021. The recent invention can make water out of the air and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices. The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin. (AP Photo/Haven Daily)
Posted at 12:25 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 15:25:43-04

BENICIA, Calif. (AP) — Some residents in the drought-parched U.S. West are turning to pricey machines that developers say can produce hundreds of gallons of water a day, literally out of thin air.

The air-to-water systems work like an air conditioner by using coils to chill air, then collecting drops in a basin to purify it.

The developers say the technology works especially well in foggy areas and other places with high humidity.

Companies are making the units for use at homes, offices, ranches and elsewhere. But they're not cheap. Prices for the machines can range from $30,000 to $200,000.

