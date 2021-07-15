Santa Barbara Co. declares local drought emergency

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has proclaimed a local drought emergency.

County officials say the proclamation enables the county and water utilities to take immediate action to mitigate and respond to the current drought conditions.

In April, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation directing state agencies to take immediate action to respond to severe drought conditions in California. Earlier this month, he added Santa Barbara County to the list of counties experiencing drought, and he asked all California residents to reduce their water usage by 15%.

San Luis Obispo County supervisors also declared a local drought emergency this week.