Santa Maria is enacting Stage 2 of the City’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

It follows the State Water Resources Control Board's emergency water conservation regulation adopted on May 24, requiring California water customers to reduce water use in response to the state's ongoing drought.

The city council voted unanimously to enact Stage 2 on June 21.

Stage 2 calls for the adoption and enforcement of the following water use restrictions:

Using potable water on driveways or sidewalks

Creating runoff when watering with potable water

Using free-flowing hoses

Using potable water in a non-recirculating, decorative water feature

Watering outdoors from 12-4 p.m.

Applying potable water to outdoor landscapes during or within 48 hours after measurable rainfall

The state's water conservation regulations also ban watering turf at industrial, commercial, and institutional properties.