Watch Now
NewsDrought

Actions

Santa Maria residents encouraged to use water hotline

Running water
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Running water
Posted at 8:54 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 23:54:06-04

Santa Maria is asking residents to reach out regarding water conservation concerns.

The city’s utilities department has set up a water conservation hotline.

The hotline will allow residents and businesses to voice concerns, report water misuse or leaks, and request information on water conservation.

“We've been in a drought for many years now. There's been an aberration for maybe one or two years that were wet. The bottom line is to be sure to save water if we save a gallon right now it might be the gallon you need tomorrow,” said Mark Van De Kamp, the City of Santa Maria Public Information Manager.

The water conservation hotline is (805) 925-0951.

Emails can also be sent to waterhotline@cityofsantamaria.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png