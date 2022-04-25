Watch
Surge of desert surf parks stirs questions in dry California

This artist rendering provided by REM Public Relations shows a rendering of a proposed Coral Mountain Resort with a large human-made surf lagoon that is proposed for the region around Palm Springs, Calif. Hours from the California coast, surfers are hoping one of the next spots where they can catch a wave is in the hot, dry desert where summer temperatures often soar above 100 degrees. (CCY Architects/REM Public Relations via AP)
Posted at 3:09 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 18:09:59-04

Hours from the California coast, surfers are hoping one of the next spots where they can catch a wave is in the hot, dry desert.

At least four large surf lagoons are proposed for the inland region around the desert city of Palm Springs.

Developers think the area is prime for a surf boom due to growing interest in the sport, a surge in tourism and so many die-hard surfers just a drive away. But critics say the proposals use too much water at a time when California faces a prolonged drought and officials are asking residents to conserve.

