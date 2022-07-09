The Water-Wise Landscape of the Month competition is now underway in San Luis Obispo.
The City of SLO is celebrating those who embrace water-wise landscaping with a competition once a month through the remainder of the summer.
Community members can nominate a property or enter their own property to receive a complimentary water-wise landscape sign.
The property with the most votes from community members each month will receive a 45-gallon rain barrel.
Below are the property requirements to be eligible for the chance to win a rain barrel:
- Located within San Luis Obispo city limits
- Receives city water service
- Property has a ring of mulch or woodchips surrounding all plants
- Has a weather or soil moisture-based smart irrigation controller
- Water-efficient plants and less than 25% traditional lawn
- Properties that utilize xeriscaping
Nominate a landscape here: https://forms.slocity.org/Forms/Water-Wise-Landscape-Nomination [lnks.gd]
Enter your property here: https://forms.slocity.org/Forms/Water-Wise-Landscape-Online-Submittal-Form [lnks.gd]