Water-Wise Landscape of the Month competition begins in SLO

Posted at 7:42 AM, Jul 09, 2022
The Water-Wise Landscape of the Month competition is now underway in San Luis Obispo.

The City of SLO is celebrating those who embrace water-wise landscaping with a competition once a month through the remainder of the summer.

Community members can nominate a property or enter their own property to receive a complimentary water-wise landscape sign.

The property with the most votes from community members each month will receive a 45-gallon rain barrel.

Below are the property requirements to be eligible for the chance to win a rain barrel:

  • Located within San Luis Obispo city limits
  • Receives city water service
  • Property has a ring of mulch or woodchips surrounding all plants
  • Has a weather or soil moisture-based smart irrigation controller
  • Water-efficient plants and less than 25% traditional lawn
  • Properties that utilize xeriscaping

Nominate a landscape here: https://forms.slocity.org/Forms/Water-Wise-Landscape-Nomination [lnks.gd]

Enter your property here: https://forms.slocity.org/Forms/Water-Wise-Landscape-Online-Submittal-Form  [lnks.gd]

