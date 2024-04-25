Watch Now
ECHO's Empty Bowls fundraiser to take place in Paso Robles

$100 ticket includes soup tastings, curated wine selections, studio art and live music.
KSBY News
Empty Bowls benefits families facing homelessness and money raised from ticket sales is going directly towards supporting the unhoused across the Central Coast.
Posted at 5:27 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 08:27:16-04

The El Camino Homeless Organization, ECHO, is hosting another Empty Bowls fundraiser today, this time in Paso Robles.

The event will take place at 'Studios in the Park' from 5 to 7 p.m.

Residents across the central coast are invited to enjoy soups from local restaurants, curated wine selections, live music, and even dessert.

Attendees will have the chance to pick out a hand-made bowl crafted by local artisans, students, and residents.

Tickets cost $100 per person.

Money made at the event will support echo and their efforts to help the homeless.

To buy tickets, click on this link.

