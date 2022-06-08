Watch
NewsElection 2022

Actions

Addis, Nohrden leading race for State Assembly District 30

30th assembly district.JPG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
30th assembly district.JPG
Posted at 10:17 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 01:17:54-04

Early election night results show Democrat Dawn Addis and Republican Vicki Nohrden leading in the race to represent California State Assembly District 30.

The top two candidates will face off again in the November election.

Tuesday night, Addis had 44% of the vote, followed by Nohrden with nearly 32%, Jon Wizard with 10%, Zoe G. Carter with 8%, and John R. Drake with 4%.

Recently redrawn, District 30 now includes most of San Luis Obispo County, excluding Nipomo, and stretches north along the coastline to Santa Cruz.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png