Addis, Nohrden leading race for State Assembly District 30

Early election night results show Democrat Dawn Addis and Republican Vicki Nohrden leading in the race to represent California State Assembly District 30.

The top two candidates will face off again in the November election.

Tuesday night, Addis had 44% of the vote, followed by Nohrden with nearly 32%, Jon Wizard with 10%, Zoe G. Carter with 8%, and John R. Drake with 4%.

Recently redrawn, District 30 now includes most of San Luis Obispo County, excluding Nipomo, and stretches north along the coastline to Santa Cruz.