Ballots will be mailed by Oct. 10, Registrar of Voters says

Santa Barbara County voters will be able to check their mailboxes soon for vote by mail ballots for the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

The county Registrar of Voters will send the official documents to registered voters by Oct. 10.

Each vote by mail packet will include a ballot, instructions for voting and returning the ballot, and a ballot return envelope.

Ballots can be returned by mail as along as they are postmarked by Election Day. They can also be returned in-person to a ballot drop box, to a county elections office, or to any polling place on Election Day.

Official secure ballot drop boxes will open beginning Monday, Oct. 10.

Santa Barbara County residents can check their voting status and find their polling place online.

San Luis Obispo County voters can find more information on the County Clerk-Recorder website.