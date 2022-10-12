Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: Promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful.

It’s all part of a campaign blueprint fine-tuned over the last several months. Biden has been eager to travel the country.

But he's facing the traditional midterm headwinds against the political party in power, an unsettled economic outlook, and presidential approval ratings that have remained stubbornly underwater.

Biden will visit Colorado, California, and Oregon.