Bruce Gibson has hefty lead in race for SLO County District 2 Supervisor

Early election night results are showing Bruce Gibson with a strong lead in the race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor.

Gibson is the current District 2 Supervisor. He is being challenged by Bruce Jones, Geoff Auslen, and John Whitworth.

As of 8:30 p.m., Gibson had nearly 55% of the vote, followed by Auslen and Jones each with 16%, and Whitworth with almost 13%.

District 2 was recently redrawn and includes Cayucos, Harmony, Cambria, San Simeon, Atascadero, San Miguel, and the neighborhoods surrounding Lake Nacimiento. The boundaries previously included Los Osos, Morro Bay, and parts of San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly.