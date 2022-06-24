The California primaries took place weeks ago and some candidates are still awaiting the final numbers.

In San Luis Obispo County, the Clerk-Recorder's Office reports they still have 17,657 ballots left to count.

Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano says there were so many candidates on the ballot this year in San Luis Obispo County that there had to be a two-card ballot, meaning it's taking twice as long because they have to count twice as many ballots.

Additionally, she says San Luis Obispo County operates out of a much smaller building and doesn't have the staff Santa Barbara County has, which may explain why Santa Barbara is so much further along in the process.

"So Santa Barbara County has almost three times the amount of staffing and size of their election building," Cano said.

Due to more advanced technology, Santa Barbara County was also able to move to a physically larger ballot, allowing them to process ballots more efficiently.

"We've got nine people back there processing the ballots. We'll then be able to count again on Tuesday the 28th," Cano said.

She hopes they will have the remainder of the ballots ready to be counted at that time.

The District 2 Supervisor race is close and candidates are anxiously awaiting the results.

Current Supervisor Bruce Gibson needs more than 50% of the vote to secure his seat for another term.

Right now, he’s at 49%, which would mean a runoff in November with the second-place candidate.

That remains a tight race among the three men hoping to unseat Gibson.

Candidate John Whitworth says he believes in accuracy, but thinks the process could've been sped up.

"The time that they've waited in between and whatever, I think it could've been a little more efficient," Whitworth said.

"I thought it would be faster," added Bruce Jones, San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor candidate. "It's a little bit anxiety-provoking to not know a week and a half after the election what the results are."

Gibson told KSBY News, "We're just going to have to be patient. That's the nature of counting vote-by-mail ballots. It's still going to take a while, so we're looking forward to seeing the results next week."

The fourth candidate for District 2 Supervisor, Geoff Auslen, was not available for an interview on Thursday.